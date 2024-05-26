Ukraine Shelling Of Russian Border Town Kills 2: Governor
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Ukrainian shelling of a Russian town close to the border killed two people on Saturday, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"Ukrainian armed forces fired on the settlement of Oktyabrsky from a rocket launcher. To my great sorrow, two people were killed: a man and a woman had numerous shrapnel wounds incompatible with life," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
The governor said that according to initial information 10 other people received shrapnel injuries, including an eight-year-old boy.
Ukraine regularly fires across the border into the Belgorod region, which adjoins the Kharkiv region, where Russia launched an offensive on May 10 and has captured territory.
The Saturday strike set on fire a private house and damaged 21 surrounding houses, a block of flats and 23 cars, Gladkov said.
Oktyabrsky is located just over 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border.
Recent Stories
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
More Stories From World
-
Four US Army vessels run aground near Gaza pier: CENTCOM16 minutes ago
-
At least 16 dead, mostly children, in India fire: officials16 minutes ago
-
PGA Tour golfer Murray dies at 3016 minutes ago
-
At least 16 dead, mostly children, in India fire: officials26 minutes ago
-
Russian strike on Kharkiv DIY store kills 2, hundreds feared inside26 minutes ago
-
UNSC adopts 97-nation Swiss resolution, including Pakistan, slams attacks on UN and aid workers, de ..2 hours ago
-
Aleix Espargaro wins Catalunya MotoGP sprint7 hours ago
-
Haiti still waiting for international force to tackle gangs7 hours ago
-
Aleix Espargaro wins Catalunya MotoGP sprint7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table7 hours ago
-
Russian strike on Kharkiv hardware store kills two: official7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results7 hours ago