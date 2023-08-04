MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday expressed hope that the White House will not decide to reduce its aid to Ukraine against the background of US President Joe Biden's intention to ask Congress to fund arms deliveries to Taiwan via the budget for Ukraine.

"How they resolve this or other issues internally is their situation, but I have no doubt that the decisions that will be developed in the US presidential administration in terms of support for Ukraine will not, in fact, result in a decrease in that support," Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform quoted Kuleba as saying.

The Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Biden was planning to ask Congress later in August to fund arms supply to Taiwan as a part of a supplemental budget request for Ukraine. The request follows the White House's announcement in late July that the US would supply Taiwan with $345 million worth of weaponry.

Russia has repeatedly warned countries supplying weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Moreover, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to direct involvement in the conflict.