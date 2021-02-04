UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Politician Medvedchuk Believes US Is Behind Opposition Broadcasters Ban

Thu 04th February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The United States is behind Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to ban opposition-leaning tv channels, the sanctions are meant to "clean up" the political broadcasting sector, Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform ” For Life party, said.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy issued a decree putting into effect the security council's decision to impose sanctions for five years against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK broadcasters, and Taras Kozak, a lawmaker from the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, who owns the channels.

"Of course, he needs to clean up the information and political broadcasting, as it stood in his light for all this time, telling the truth and communicating both with ordinary citizens, experts and politicians," Medvedchuk said in an interview with RT's Braty (Brothers) program.

"I have no doubt that the US and Washington are involved in it, as Washington introduced external control back in 2014. It developed 'successfully' under [ex-Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko and was inherited by Zelenskyy. Despite the belief that Zelenskyy will not implement the external control policy, its consequences and its volume are now indeed even more dire for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Medvedchuk explained.

