Ukraine's Zelensky Says No Such Thing As 'minor Incursions'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that there was no such thing as "minor incursions", after US President Joe Biden sparked controversy by suggesting a "minor" Russian attack could invite a lesser response

"We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe.

Biden earlier appeared to indicate that a "minor incursion" by Russia might prompt a smaller response from NATO allies.

The White House later downplayed the remark.

Speaking in Berlin, where crisis talks between the US and European allies were underway, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that Moscow would pay a high price for invading Ukraine.

"We have been very clear throughout," he said.

"If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border and commit new acts of aggression against Ukraine, that will be met with a swift severe response from the United States and our allies and partners."

