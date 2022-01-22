UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions On Number Of Russian Entities, Persons - Decree

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions on Number of Russian Entities, Persons - Decree

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into force the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on imposing sanctions against a number of Russian entities and persons, the presidential decree said.

The list of the sanctioned persons includes many officials and judges of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Russian Presidential Envoy to the North Caucasian Federal District and former Prosecutor General Yury Chaika, famous designer Artemy Lebedev and others.

