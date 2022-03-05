UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Authorities Say Planning To Evacuate Over 200,000 Civilians From Mariupol

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Over 200,000 civilians are planned to be evacuated from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and over 15,000 from Volnovakha, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minster Iryna Vereshchuk said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian military declared a ceasefire so that civilians could evacuate from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. The ceasefire regime in Mariupol will last from 07:00 to 14:00 GMT, the evacuation of civilians will begin at 09:00 GMT, local authorities have said.

"We have been waiting for a message from the International Red Cross Committee.

Today, on March 5, we agreed on the establishment of the humanitarian corridor from 09:00 Ukrainian time (07:00 GMT) in two directions: Mariupol and Volnovakha," Vereshchuk said in a video address.

"As of now, routes will be operated in the following directions: Mariupol, Nikolske, Rozivka, Bilmak, Polohy, Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia. This is the first direction. We are planning to evacuate about 200,000 people. The next direction is Volnovakha, Valeryanivka, Novoandriivka, Kyrylivka, Vuhledar, Pokrovsk, Zaporizhzhia. Through here, we are planning to evacuate over 15,000 people," Vereshchuk said.

