Ukrainian Culture Ministry Obligates Monks To Leave Kiev-Pechersk Lavra By July 4 - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Ukrainian Culture Ministry Obligates Monks to Leave Kiev-Pechersk Lavra by July 4 - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The Ukrainian Culture Ministry has created a commission for sealing the premises of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and urged the monks of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to vacate  the monastery before July 4, clerics' legal adviser Nikita Chekman said on Saturday, citing the ministry's decree.

"A commission has been created for sealing the buildings, which begins its work on July 4, 2023. In this regard, we ask you to vacate the premises and give the keys from them to the reserve. If the monastery refuses to give the keys from the buildings ... the locks will be replaced and the buildings will be sealed," the decree, posted by Chekman on Telegram, read.

Tensions between the Ukrainian government and the UOC escalated after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Kiev ordered UOC monks to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, claiming they had allegedly violated the terms of the lease. The Lavra's jurisdiction was divided between the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve and the UOC itself. Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said then the monks could stay in the Lavra if they join the non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), but the monks slammed the eviction order as illegal because it was not supported by a court decision.

