Open Menu

Ukrainian Health Ministry Backs Bill Legalizing Cannabis-Based Medicines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Ukrainian Health Ministry Backs Bill Legalizing Cannabis-Based Medicines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Ukrainian Health Ministry is backing a bill proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to legalize cannabis-based medicines in the country, Deputy Health Minister Ihor Kuzin said on Friday.

In late June, during his address to parliament, Zelenskyy called for the legalization of cannabis-based medicines to help Ukrainians cope with conflict-related stress.

"The health ministry supports this legislative initiative. Drugs in healthcare are used to treat chronic pain ... A large number of countries have already made changes in their legislation. They have recognized it and use it for treatment purposes," Kuzin said during an all-Ukrainian tv marathon.

The deputy minister added that the parliamentary health committee has already supported the bill.

"The health ministry has given a positive assessment of this bill. We expect it to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) for a vote and to be passed," Kuzin said.

Zelenskyy promised to legalize medical cannabis during his presidential campaign in 2019, but the bill failed to pass the parliament in July 2021. The Ukrainian cabinet backed the president's bid to allow its cultivation and use for medical and scientific purposes in June 2022.

Related Topics

Drugs Parliament Vote Marathon June July 2019 TV Cabinet

Recent Stories

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

8 minutes ago
 House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

8 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

8 minutes ago
 KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

6 minutes ago
 Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

6 minutes ago
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recov ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

6 minutes ago
 Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran ..

Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at hospitals

10 minutes ago
 Russians, and if children in Russia should continu ..

Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the sum ..

10 minutes ago
 No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity ..

No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity of Quran: Ashrafi

10 minutes ago
 DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements d ..

DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World