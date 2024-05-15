- Home
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah Hands Over Mobile Hospital To Adviser Tourism KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 08:18 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Advisor Tourism Zahid Chanzeb visited the Directorate of General Health Services on Warsak Road here on Wednesday.
During a simple ceremony organized on this occasion, Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah handed over keys to the Tourism Advisor Zahid Chanzeb of a modern mobile hospital for patients from remote and tourists’ areas of his constituency PK 38 Mansehra. Additional DG Health Administration Dr Siraj and DHO Mansehra Mushtaq Tanoli were also present on the occasion.
Giving a briefing about the mobile hospital, Additional Director General Health Dr. Siraj said that modern treatment facilities including first aid, gynae, children and general check-up are available in this mobile hospital and it was specially built for extending medicare services in remote areas.
Zahid Chanzeb on the occasion said the people of his constituency are grateful to the Minister of Health and the Directorate General of Health for providing this facility while such facilities will be made available in future too. He said apart from the backward areas of Mansehra, this mobile hospital will also be used at tourist places of Mansehra.
Syed Qasim Ali Shah further said that efforts will be made to provide best healthcare facilities at the doorstep of people in backward areas like Mansehra. The KP govt will provide the best possible healthcare facilities in every nook and corner of the province, he added.
