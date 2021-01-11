Ukrainian, Moldovan Presidents to Sign Bilateral Documents in Kiev on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and newly-elected Moldovan leader Maia Sandu will sign several documents on bilateral relations following the negotiations in Kiev on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president's office said.

Sandu's agenda in Kiev also includes meetings with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Parliamentary Speaker Dmytro Razumkov.

"On January 12, Zelenskyy will hold discussions with the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who will pay an official visit to Ukraine. Following the negotiations, the heads of states will sign a range of bilateral documents," the office said.

Zelenskyy extended an invitation to Sandu to visit Kiev back in November. In December, Sandu said that Ukraine would be the first country to which she will pay a visit in her capacity as the president of Moldova.