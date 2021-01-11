UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian, Moldovan Presidents To Sign Bilateral Documents In Kiev On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:59 PM

Ukrainian, Moldovan Presidents to Sign Bilateral Documents in Kiev on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and newly-elected Moldovan leader Maia Sandu will sign several documents on bilateral relations following the negotiations in Kiev on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and newly-elected Moldovan leader Maia Sandu will sign several documents on bilateral relations following the negotiations in Kiev on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president's office said.

Sandu's agenda in Kiev also includes meetings with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Parliamentary Speaker Dmytro Razumkov.

"On January 12, Zelenskyy will hold discussions with the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who will pay an official visit to Ukraine. Following the negotiations, the heads of states will sign a range of bilateral documents," the office said.

Zelenskyy extended an invitation to Sandu to visit Kiev back in November. In December, Sandu said that Ukraine would be the first country to which she will pay a visit in her capacity as the president of Moldova.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Visit Kiev Moldova January November December

Recent Stories

Group Chaired by Russian, Azeri, Armenian Official ..

1 minute ago

Malaysia imposes virus curbs, warns hospitals at ' ..

3 minutes ago

Greece reopens some schools after two-month shutdo ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Over 48,000 People Returned Home After ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

Sports, civic facilities to be provided in TMA Koh ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.