Ukrainian Parliament Votes to Quit Treaty Guaranteeing Protection to Soviet War Memorials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) The Ukrainian parliament voted on Sunday to pull the country out of a 2011 treaty that guarantees protection to Soviet World War II memorials in former republics, a lawmaker said.

"We voted for the following amendments...

The exit from the Agreement to Preserve the Memory of Courage and Heroism of CIS Peoples in the Great Patriotic War," Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on social media.

The agreement was signed by then Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych as well as leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, and Tajikistan.