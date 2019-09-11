Ukrainian President Abolishes Parliamentary Immunity Effective 2020

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill on the abolition of parliamentarians' immunity from January 1, 2020 into law

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill on the abolition of parliamentarians' immunity from January 1, 2020 into law.

The bill's page on the parliament's website now says the document was "returned with a signature from the president.

On September 3, the Ukrainian parliament passed a bill abandoning the regulation that protects lawmakers from becoming subject to criminal prosecution and being detained or arrested without the consent of the parliament. However, under the same bill, lawmakers will, as before, not be legally liable for voting results or statements made in the parliament, with the exception of being liable for insult and slander.