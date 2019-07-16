Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States soon, but the date has yet to be determined, Vadym Prystaiko, a deputy head of the presidential administration, said on Tuesday

On June 1, Zelenskyy announced that he had been invited by US President Donald Trump to pay an official visit to Washington.

"The visit to the United States is being planned for the near future. It is necessary to reach an agreement with the US side to that end. We have an invitation from President Trump, but now the sides are specifying dates. This is linked to the presidents' schedules," Prystaiko said.

Later in June, US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker said in a congressional testimony that he was hopeful Ukraine's new president, who was sworn into office in May, would visit the White House soon.