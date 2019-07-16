UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President To Visit US In Near Future - Zelenskyy's Office

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:12 PM

Ukrainian President to Visit US in Near Future - Zelenskyy's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States soon, but the date has yet to be determined, Vadym Prystaiko, a deputy head of the presidential administration, said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States soon, but the date has yet to be determined, Vadym Prystaiko, a deputy head of the presidential administration, said on Tuesday.

On June 1, Zelenskyy announced that he had been invited by US President Donald Trump to pay an official visit to Washington.

"The visit to the United States is being planned for the near future. It is necessary to reach an agreement with the US side to that end. We have an invitation from President Trump, but now the sides are specifying dates. This is linked to the presidents' schedules," Prystaiko said.

Later in June, US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker said in a congressional testimony that he was hopeful Ukraine's new president, who was sworn into office in May, would visit the White House soon.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington White House Visit Trump United States May June From Agreement

Recent Stories

German Nominee for Top EU Job Lays Out Policy Prio ..

1 minute ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Arrives in Sanaa for Ta ..

1 minute ago

13 killed in Nigeria building collapse

1 minute ago

Monsoon rains wreak flood havoc across South Asia

1 minute ago

Training workshop on Hydroponic Agriculture Techno ..

7 minutes ago

Police recovers arms in an operation in Di Khan

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.