Ukrainian Presidential Office Believes Zelenskyy Will End War In Donbas Until 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:10 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would manage to end the war in the eastern region of Donbas until the end of his current presidential term that expires in 2024.

Such a forecast has already been voiced by Zelenskyy himself.

"During his cadence, Zelenskyy will end the war; I have no doubts in that," Yermak told the Ukraina broadcaster on late Friday.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.

A ceasefire deal was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four states. The agreement has not been implemented so far and sporadic clashes still continue.

World

