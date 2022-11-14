Ukrainian Troops Fire Five HIMARS Missiles at Sabivka - LPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Ukrainian forces have targeted the village of Sabivka in the Luhansk region using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), the Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 22:10 (19:10 GMT on Sunday) at Sabivka, with the use of MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) HIMARS (5 missiles)," the LPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

On Thursday, the United States authorized a new security assistance package for Ukraine totaling $400 million, which includes additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States is reluctant to provide Ukraine with long-range munitions for HIMARS due to the possibility they could be used to strike Russian soil.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.