UrduPoint.com

UK's Home Office Admits Seizing Mobile Phones From Migrants Unlawful - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 10:13 PM

UK's Home Office Admits Seizing Mobile Phones From Migrants Unlawful - Reports

Lawyers representing the UK Home Office admitted on Thursday at the London High Court that the policy of seizing mobile phones from migrants crossing the English Channel to seek asylum in the United Kingdom was unlawful, the Independent newspaper reported

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Lawyers representing the UK Home Office admitted on Thursday at the London High Court that the policy of seizing mobile phones from migrants crossing the English Channel to seek asylum in the United Kingdom was unlawful, the Independent newspaper reported.

According to the online edition of the media outlet, the lawsuit was brought by three asylum seekers from Iraq and Iran who were arrested on arrival in the UK despite committing no crime, and were unable to contact their families.

Government lawyers also admitted that a practice where asylum seekers were ordered to hand over their PIN numbers to allow immigration officers to access their phones was unlawful.

The court heard that the seizure policy operated at the Tug Haven initial reception facility in Dover, southern England, between April and November, 2020.

More than 25,600 people a figure that is more than triple the total for last year as a whole are estimated to have crossed the English Channel on small boats and dinghies in 2021.

In December, UK prison inspectors said in a report that migrants seeking asylum in the United Kingdom are experiencing "very poor treatment and conditions" at the detention centers where they are held while their applications are processed.

Related Topics

Iran Poor Mobile Lawyers Iraq London Dover United Kingdom April November December 2020 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court orders Sindh Govt to reopen all c ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh Govt to reopen all closed government schools

1 minute ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh CS, SMBR to submit r ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh CS, SMBR to submit record of Sindh Goth Abad Schem ..

1 minute ago
 PTI believes in transparency, rule of law: Maleeka ..

PTI believes in transparency, rule of law: Maleeka Bukhari

1 minute ago
 Pakistan can utilize Kazakhstan's natural resource ..

Pakistan can utilize Kazakhstan's natural resources to accelerate its economy: K ..

1 minute ago
 US Works With Russia in Syria Despite 'Tremendous ..

US Works With Russia in Syria Despite 'Tremendous Differences' - NSC Middle East ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 competitions concludes

Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 competitions concludes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>