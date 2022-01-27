UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Denies Claims He Approved Animal Evacuation From Afghanistan

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday dismissed as "total rhubarb" claims that he had personally approved the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan during the takeover of Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in August

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday dismissed as "total rhubarb" claims that he had personally approved the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan during the takeover of Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in August.

"No, this whole thing is total rhubarb," Johnson told broadcasters who asked him during a visit to Wales if he had authorized evacuating animals from the Nowzad charity run by a former British marine out of Kabul.

However, emails published on Wednesday by a parliamentary committee investigating the UK withdrawal from Afghanistan suggest that the prime minister intervened to help evacuate Nowzad animals and staff.

In one of the emails sent on August 25, 2021, a Foreign Office official tells the special cases team that another charity was seeking help to get their staff out.

"In light of the PM's decision earlier today to evacuate the staff of the Nowzad animal charity, the (animal charity - name redacted) is asking for agreement to the entry of (details redacted) staff, all Afghan nationals," the message said.

Last year, a Foreign Office official turned whistleblower accused the UK government of having prioritized saving animals over people during Operation Pitting, as the evacuation of UK troops and staff from Kabul was codenamed.

Dismissing such claims, Johnson said "it was an amazing thing" that the military had been able to move 15,000 people out of Afghanistan, but added that "it was also very good that were able to help those vets who came out as well."

The publication of the emails comes as Johnson is facing calls to resign over a string of parties held at his official residence in Downing Street during the COVUD-19 lockdown.

An eagerly-awaited report into the alleged violations of the COVID-19 rules by Johnson and his staff is expected to be released before the weekend.

