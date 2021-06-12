MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a pair of bilateral meetings on Saturday morning with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit, with trade, security, and the post-Brexit issues on Northern Ireland at the center of discussions.

"The Prime Minister met German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G7 Summit in Cornwall today. They agreed on the importance of the UK and Germany working together bilaterally to strengthen trade, security and the links between our people," Downing Street said in a press release.

Johnson and Merkel also discussed China, Russia, and Northern Ireland, with both parties agreeing that the Northern Ireland Protocol, the set of regulations governing the island of Ireland in the post-Brexit era, must be implemented by both the UK and European Union.

During his meeting with Macron, Johnson is said to have "expressed confidence" in the UK's position on the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to a separate press release.

The two leaders also discussed the possibility of strengthening bilateral relations between France and the United Kingdom, Downing Street said.

"The leaders looked forward to deepening the bilateral relationship between the UK and France, through more cultural, economic and security cooperation," the press release read.

Johnson and Macron also discussed the issue of illegal migration across the English Channel, following a surge in sea arrivals in the UK over recent months, Downing Street said.

The three-day G7 summit began in the southwestern English county of Cornwall on Friday. Opening the first session, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the international community should "learn the lessons" from the COVID-19 pandemic and bolster resiliency and preparedness.