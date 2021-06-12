UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Holds Bilateral Meetings With Leaders Of Germany, France At G7 Summit

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

UK's Johnson Holds Bilateral Meetings With Leaders of Germany, France at G7 Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a pair of bilateral meetings on Saturday morning with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit, with trade, security, and the post-Brexit issues on Northern Ireland at the center of discussions.

"The Prime Minister met German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G7 Summit in Cornwall today. They agreed on the importance of the UK and Germany working together bilaterally to strengthen trade, security and the links between our people," Downing Street said in a press release.

Johnson and Merkel also discussed China, Russia, and Northern Ireland, with both parties agreeing that the Northern Ireland Protocol, the set of regulations governing the island of Ireland in the post-Brexit era, must be implemented by both the UK and European Union.

During his meeting with Macron, Johnson is said to have "expressed confidence" in the UK's position on the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to a separate press release.

The two leaders also discussed the possibility of strengthening bilateral relations between France and the United Kingdom, Downing Street said.

"The leaders looked forward to deepening the bilateral relationship between the UK and France, through more cultural, economic and security cooperation," the press release read.

Johnson and Macron also discussed the issue of illegal migration across the English Channel, following a surge in sea arrivals in the UK over recent months, Downing Street said.

The three-day G7 summit began in the southwestern English county of Cornwall on Friday. Opening the first session, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the international community should "learn the lessons" from the COVID-19 pandemic and bolster resiliency and preparedness.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China France German European Union Germany Cornwall Ireland United Kingdom Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan wishes ‘heartiest’ congratulations ..

18 minutes ago

Taylor stars as New Zealand gain first-innings lea ..

53 seconds ago

Govt. sets exports target of US $ 35 bln for FY 20 ..

55 seconds ago

UK's Johnson Says Rising Number of Delta Variant C ..

56 seconds ago

11,000 young entrepreneurs get Rs10 bln soft loans ..

58 seconds ago

Covid chaos will make Spain stronger, says returni ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.