UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Warns Moscow Ukraine May Become 'New Chechnya' If Invaded

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 09:50 PM

UK's Johnson Warns Moscow Ukraine May Become 'New Chechnya' If Invaded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday that a purported Russian invasion of Ukraine would be "disastrous" and a "painful, violent and bloody business" that may become "a new Chechnya" for Moscow.

"We need to make it very clear to the Kremlin, to Russia, that that would be a disastrous step. And so what we are saying is that the UK is leading on creating a package of economic sanctions, working with our partners around the world... but we also need to get over the message that invading Ukraine from the Russian perspective is going to be a painful, violent and bloody business. And I think it's very important that people in Russia understand that this could be a new Chechnya," Johnson told the press at Milton Keynes University.

The remarks come a few hours after the UK began to withdraw some embassy staff and their family members from Ukraine over the "growing threat from Russia."

The precarious situation around Ukraine has taken shape over the past several months after Russia was accused of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Business Ukraine Moscow Russia United Kingdom May Border Family From

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

4 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

4 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

4 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.