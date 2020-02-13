Ultimatums Will Not Help Advance Libyan Settlement - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Ultimatums and unilateral approaches will not contribute to the advancement of the Libyan settlement process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The UN Security Council adopted on Wednesday Resolution 2510 in support of the outcome of the Berlin Conference on Libya. The Russian delegation abstained during the vote, as the British authors of the document refused to take into account the concerns expressed by Moscow.

"...the adopted resolution contains many unbalanced provisions, and also provides for the possibility of imposing sanctions for failure to fulfill something that has not materialized yet, and requires the Secretary-General to submit his recommendations on this subject.

This, in particular, concerns the truce agreement that has not been signed yet," the ministry said in a statement.

"We doubt that such ultimatums and unilateral approaches will help advance the Libyan settlement. Even more doubtful is the persistent promotion of plans developed without taking into account the views of the Libyans," the statement said.