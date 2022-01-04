UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Condemns Violence Against Sudan Protesters - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 01:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the violence against demonstrators in Sudan protesting the military takeover of power and urged security forces to show utmost restraint, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said on Sunday two protesters were killed by live fire in the city of Omdurman. This brings to 56 the number of civilians killed by Sudanese security forces since the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 25.

"The Secretary-General condemns the continued violence targeting protestors and calls upon the Sudanese security forces to exercise the utmost restraint and adhere to their obligations in relation to the rights to freedom of assembly and expression," Dujarric said.

The spokesman also said Guterres has taken note of the resignation of Prime Minister Hamdok, adding it is regretful that a political understanding on the way forward is not achieved despite the gravity of the situation the country.

"The Secretary-General encourages all stakeholders to continue engaging in meaningful dialogue in order to reach an inclusive, peaceful and lasting solution," Dujarric said.

Hamdok was reinstated on November 21 after signing a pact with Burhan that seeks to install a civilian cabinet that will be subject to military oversight. Protesters demand transition to a fully civilian rule.

