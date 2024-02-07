Open Menu

UN Chief Slams Two 'horrific' Explosions In Pishin, Qila Saifullah On Polls' Eve

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 11:43 PM

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned "in strongest times" Wednesday's horrific attacks and the bomb explosions in Balochistan's Pishin and Qila Saifullah districts, noting that the blasts were "clearly related" to Thursday's general elections in Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned "in strongest times" Wednesday's horrific attacks and the bomb explosions in Balochistan's Pishin and Qila Saifullah districts, noting that the blasts were "clearly related" to Thursday's general elections in Pakistan.

"The Secretary-General wants to emphasize the right of Pakistanis to participate in elections that are free from fear, from intimidation and from violence," his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

"He (the UN chief), of course, extends his deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and wishes prompt recovery to those who were injured," the spokesperson said.

"The United Nations will continue to stand in solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan in their efforts to address extremism and terrorism," Dujarric added.

According to reports, at least 28 people were killed while over 40 were injured after the back-to-back explosions.

More Stories From World