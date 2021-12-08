UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Strongly Condemns 'Heinous' Attack Killing 7 Peacekeepers In Mali - Spokesman

UN Chief Strongly Condemns 'Heinous' Attack Killing 7 Peacekeepers in Mali - Spokesman

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the "heinous" attack on United Nations peacekeepers in Mali that resulted in the deaths of seven blue helmets, and urged the country to spare no effort to find the perpetrators, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said a logistic convoy hit an improvised explosive device en route from Douentza to Sevare in central Mali.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns this heinous attack," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "The Secretary-General also calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in order to find the perpetrators of the attack so they can be brought to justice."

