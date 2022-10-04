UN Chief 'Strongly Condemns' North Korea for Ballistic Missile Launch - Spokesperson

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of a ballistic missile of possible intermediate range by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) (North Korea) on 4 October.

This was a reckless act and a violation of Security Council resolutions," Dujarric said in a statement.

The fact that North Korea has disregarded again any consideration for international flight or maritime safety present a cause for serious concern, the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.