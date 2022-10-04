UrduPoint.com

UN Chief 'Strongly Condemns' North Korea For Ballistic Missile Launch - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 11:19 PM

UN Chief 'Strongly Condemns' North Korea for Ballistic Missile Launch - Spokesperson

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of a ballistic missile of possible intermediate range by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) (North Korea) on 4 October.

This was a reckless act and a violation of Security Council resolutions," Dujarric said in a statement.

The fact that North Korea has disregarded again any consideration for international flight or maritime safety present a cause for serious concern, the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

Related Topics

United Nations Japan North Korea October

Recent Stories

Austin Discusses N. Korea Missile Launch With Japa ..

Austin Discusses N. Korea Missile Launch With Japan, S. Korea Counterparts - Pen ..

6 minutes ago
 Biden Urging His Team to Continue Talks With Russi ..

Biden Urging His Team to Continue Talks With Russia to Bring Americans Home - Wh ..

6 minutes ago
 Germany's Lufthansa Defends Barring Russians From ..

Germany's Lufthansa Defends Barring Russians From Boarding

6 minutes ago
 US Doesn't Have Billions to Send to Ukraine, Invol ..

US Doesn't Have Billions to Send to Ukraine, Involvement Risks Nuclear Conflict ..

8 minutes ago
 Rossouw ton helps South Africa to consolation T20 ..

Rossouw ton helps South Africa to consolation T20 win

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister thanks EU for 30 million humanitari ..

Prime Minister thanks EU for 30 million humanitarian aid for flood-hit Pakistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.