UN Chief 'Strongly Condemns' North Korea For Ballistic Missile Launch - Spokesperson
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 11:19 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of a ballistic missile of possible intermediate range by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) (North Korea) on 4 October.
This was a reckless act and a violation of Security Council resolutions," Dujarric said in a statement.
The fact that North Korea has disregarded again any consideration for international flight or maritime safety present a cause for serious concern, the statement said.
Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.