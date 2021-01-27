UN Chief to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Thursday in New York - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will receive his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday in New York City, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"He is still scheduled to do it in the late afternoon on Thursday," Dujarric said when asked about Guterres' plans in terms of receiving the shot. "It's being done in one of the many centers established by the City of New York. He will go there and get his shot, wait in line and wait for his turn, like everyone else in his category.

"

Guterres, 71, said earlier in the month that he will rely on New York City health authorities to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

On January 11, New York City began Phase 1b of its vaccination distribution plan which aims to vaccinate people ages 65 and older, among other groups.

Dujarric also said that a UN tv videographer and a photographer will be present at the site to capture the moment of Guterres receiving the vaccine.