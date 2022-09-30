UN chief Antonio Guterres did not mean to insult Russia with his statements on the accession referendums, he was fulfilling his duties as the secretary general, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres did not mean to insult Russia with his statements on the accession referendums, he was fulfilling his duties as the secretary general, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

On Thursday, Guterres' office said that the secretary-general had talked with Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia and expressed his concern regarding the referendums held on Ukrainian territories and their "annexation" by Russia. Russia has said Guterres overstepped his powers by declaring non-recognition of the referendums.

"This was not meant as an insult, it was meant as a reaffirmation of Secretary General's role - the defense of the (UN) charter and the principles on which this organization is built," Dujarric told a briefing.

Guterres very much hopes that his contacts with Russia will continue, the spokesman added.

"The Secretary General does not believe in any way that communication needs to be halted, on the contrary, in the time of suffering he believes that he can speak to all the parties involved," Dujarric said.