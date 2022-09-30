UrduPoint.com

UN Chief's Remarks On Referendums Did Not Mean To Insult Russia - Office

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 10:30 PM

UN Chief's Remarks on Referendums Did Not Mean to Insult Russia - Office

UN chief Antonio Guterres did not mean to insult Russia with his statements on the accession referendums, he was fulfilling his duties as the secretary general, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres did not mean to insult Russia with his statements on the accession referendums, he was fulfilling his duties as the secretary general, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

On Thursday, Guterres' office said that the secretary-general had talked with Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia and expressed his concern regarding the referendums held on Ukrainian territories and their "annexation" by Russia. Russia has said Guterres overstepped his powers by declaring non-recognition of the referendums.

"This was not meant as an insult, it was meant as a reaffirmation of Secretary General's role - the defense of the (UN) charter and the principles on which this organization is built," Dujarric told a briefing.

Guterres very much hopes that his contacts with Russia will continue, the spokesman added.

"The Secretary General does not believe in any way that communication needs to be halted, on the contrary, in the time of suffering he believes that he can speak to all the parties involved," Dujarric said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia All

Recent Stories

UN Chief Exceeded His Authority by Declaring Non-R ..

UN Chief Exceeded His Authority by Declaring Non-Recognition of Referendums - Mo ..

10 minutes ago
 Russian Athletes Not Backing Russia's Operation in ..

Russian Athletes Not Backing Russia's Operation in Ukraine Should Be Unbanned - ..

10 minutes ago
 US House Sends Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown, ..

US House Sends Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown, Fund Ukraine Conflict to Biden ..

10 minutes ago
 Blinken says Putin pipeline claim of West 'outrage ..

Blinken says Putin pipeline claim of West 'outrageous' and 'absurd'

10 minutes ago
 Djokovic advances to Tel Aviv semi-finals

Djokovic advances to Tel Aviv semi-finals

13 minutes ago
 President renews call for dialogue among political ..

President renews call for dialogue among political parties on early elections

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.