UN Food Agency Chief Urges Musk to Donate Money to Fight Starvation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The executive director for the United Nations World food Programme, David Beasley, called on Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Tuesday to sponsor the organization's efforts to fight global famine.

In later September, Musk surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person.

"42 million people are on famine's edge this year.

An unprecedented global crisis spiked by Covid. Starvation, destabilization of nations & mass migration if we do not respond. Elon Musk, you made $6 billion just yesterday”the exact $ we need to avert catastrophe! Please help!" Beasley wrote on Twitter.

Since taking over as the world's richest man, Musk has reinforced philanthropic initiatives. However, Forbes has estimated that he has donated less than 1% of his wealth to charity.