UN International Commission to Visit Ukraine on June 7-16 - UN Human Rights Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Members of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine will make their first trip to the country from June 7-16, the UN Human Rights Office said on Friday.

"The Commissioners intend to visit several locations in Ukraine, including Lviv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy, to get first-hand information on alleged human rights violations and abuses, and international humanitarian law violations, and to meet with victims, witnesses and internally displaced persons," the statement said.

The delegation will include human rights experts, Jasminka Dzumhur and Pablo de Greiff, and will be headed by the commission's chairperson, Erik Mose, who previously served as a judge at the European Human Rights Court and the president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

The commissioners will meet with the Ukrainian government officials, as well as the members of the civil society and UN agencies operating in the country to deliberate on the situation unfolding in Ukraine.

The delegation will hold a press conference on June 15, with a report on the visit's results to be submitted to the UN General Assembly in October.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine is a standalone body mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate alleged human rights violations and abuses as well as breaches of international humanitarian law and crimes committed amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The commission is tasked with establishing the facts and circumstances of any human rights violations revealed and will collect and analyze the evidence "in view of any future legal proceedings."