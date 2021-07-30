UrduPoint.com

UN Mission In Libya Welcomes Reopening Of Coastal Road - Statement

UN Mission in Libya Welcomes Reopening of Coastal Road - Statement

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) issued a statement on Friday welcoming the opening by the country's warring parties of the main coastal highway along the Mediterranean Sea

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) issued a statement on Friday welcoming the opening by the country's warring parties of the main coastal highway along the Mediterranean Sea.

"UNSMIL welcomes the official opening of the coastal road,... effective 30 July 2021," the statement said. "The Mission congratulates the Libyan people, national and local authorities, institutions, and stakeholders involved, especially the role of 5+5 JMC in this landmark and historic achievement."

UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis said the opening of the coastal road represents another step in strengthening peace, security and stability in the country and the unification of Libya's institutions.

"The next major step in the Ceasefire Agreement's implementation process is to commence the withdrawal of all mercenaries, foreign fighters, and forces from Libya without delay," Kubis added.

The Coastal Highway that links the capital of Tripoli with the city of Benghazi has been closed since the launch of an offensive on Tripoli in April 2019 by Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA).

In October 2020, Libya's warring parties - the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the LNA - signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during UN-facilitated joint military commission talks in Geneva.

