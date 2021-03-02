UrduPoint.com
UN, Partners Seek $189Mln To Assist 451,000 People In Libya This Year - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United Nations and aid organization appealed for $189 million to support 451,000 of the most vulnerable people in Libya, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Aid organizations are appealing for $189 million to meet pressing humanitarian needs in the country in 2021," Dujarric said.

"The funding will provide critical supplies to 451,000 people."

According to Dujarric, the funding will support only 36% of the 1.3 million people in need of assistance this year.

Those targeted will include individuals in the collapse of living standards, relying on negative coping strategies, facing widespread physical and mental harm, as well as returnees, migrants and refugees.

