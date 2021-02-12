UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) A Togolese peacekeeper who was injured in an attack against the UN Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) earlier this week has died, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"One of our Togolese peacekeepers who had been wounded during Wednesday's attack has succumbed from his injuries," Dujarric said.

On Wednesday, 28 peacekeepers were wounded in an attack on MINUSMA's temporary base in Kerena, located near the city of Douentza in central Mali.

MINUSMA is considered to be the deadliest mission the United Nations operates anywhere in the world. Since the beginning of the year, the mission has lost six peacekeepers in violence perpetrated by armed groups.