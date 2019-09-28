UrduPoint.com
UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes In CAR, Three People Killed - Mission Head

A Mi-35 helicopter of the Senegal Armed Forces and operating under the leadership of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic crashed in the western part of the Central African Republic (CAR), killing three people, the head of the mission, Mankeur Ndiaye, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) A Mi-35 helicopter of the Senegal Armed Forces and operating under the leadership of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic crashed in the western part of the Central African Republic (car), killing three people, the head of the mission, Mankeur Ndiaye, said on Friday.

"With great sorrow, I've learned about the crash of a Senegal Armed Forces helicopter at the time of landing in [the town of] Bouar [in CAR], in which three people were killed and one was injured," Ndiaye wrote on Twitter.

According to the DakarActu news portal, the Mi-35 helicopter was returning from a combat operation.

The Senegalese army said it was in contact with the United Nations with regards to evacuating the victim and the bodies of those killed in the accident.

