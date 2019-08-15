UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council To Address Kashmir 'Most Probably' On August 16 - President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 02:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The UN Security Council (UNSC) will discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir behind closed doors most likely on August 16, UNSC President Joanna Wronecka told reporters.

"Most probably on Friday," Wronecka said on Wednesday when asked if the meeting would be scheduled for August 15 or 16.

Wronecka added that the Security Council would not operate on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that China had requested a closed meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, citing the letter sent by Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a letter addressed to Security Council President Joanna Wronecka requested to convene the consultations on Jammu and Kashmir, citing a number of human rights violations allegedly committed by the Indian authorities before and following the decision to revoke the special status of the state and threats to international peace and security this action might pose.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing Article 370 of the Indian constitution that had ensured Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Under the terms of the Indian government's new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two territories.

