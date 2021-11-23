UrduPoint.com

UN Special Envoy For Libya Kubis Resigns Due To Personal Reasons, Health - Source

UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis has resigned due to personal reasons, including health issues, a source in the United Nations told Sputnik on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis has resigned due to personal reasons, including health issues, a source in the United Nations told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Reasons for Kubis' resignation are personal, including his health," the source said.

Kubis, a former Slovak foreign minister and head of the UN assistance mission in Iraq, has been serving as the UN special envoy for Libya for less than a year, since January 2021, before stepping down earlier on Tuesday.

