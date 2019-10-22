UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Stands Against Resumption Of Fighting In Syria As Truce Set To Expire - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:30 PM

UN Stands Against Resumption of Fighting in Syria as Truce Set to Expire - Spokesman

The United Nations stands against a resumption of fighting in northern Syria as the existing ceasefire is set to expire, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The United Nations stands against a resumption of fighting in northern Syria as the existing ceasefire is set to expire, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"What is important for us and the focus for us is that there is no resumption of the fighting," Dujarric told reporters.

The fighting has already taken a toll on the humanitarian situation in Syria and the region as thousands of people have been displaced and the resurgence of violence can only exacerbate the suffering, Dujarric said.

On October 9, Turkey launched a military offensive to clear the border area of Kurdish forces and create a safe zone.

Turkey views the Kurdish fighters as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

The 120-hour ceasefire agreed on by Turkey and the United States is about to expire on Tuesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip erdogan said he will announce the next steps in Syria having met Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Tuesday.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Turkey's military operation has resulted in the displacement of some 176,000 people.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border

Recent Stories

World Cup glory counts for nothing now says Silver ..

2 minutes ago

Zverev crashes out in Basel first round

2 minutes ago

Business registration increases by 17% in provinci ..

2 minutes ago

Semi-finals in National T20 cup to be played on We ..

2 minutes ago

Chilly weather prompts cries of foul play at Afgha ..

3 minutes ago

Israel May Be Heading for 3rd Election With Ganzt ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.