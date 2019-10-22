UN Stands Against Resumption of Fighting in Syria as Truce Set to Expire - Spokesman

The United Nations stands against a resumption of fighting in northern Syria as the existing ceasefire is set to expire, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The United Nations stands against a resumption of fighting in northern Syria as the existing ceasefire is set to expire, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"What is important for us and the focus for us is that there is no resumption of the fighting," Dujarric told reporters.

The fighting has already taken a toll on the humanitarian situation in Syria and the region as thousands of people have been displaced and the resurgence of violence can only exacerbate the suffering, Dujarric said.

On October 9, Turkey launched a military offensive to clear the border area of Kurdish forces and create a safe zone.

Turkey views the Kurdish fighters as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

The 120-hour ceasefire agreed on by Turkey and the United States is about to expire on Tuesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip erdogan said he will announce the next steps in Syria having met Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Tuesday.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Turkey's military operation has resulted in the displacement of some 176,000 people.