UNGA President Aims to Make Vaccines Available to Everyone Across Globe By End of 2022

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) New UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said he will do his very best during his time in office to achieve the goal of bringing COVID-19 vaccines to every individual in the world by the end of next year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shahid took an oath of office and became the new president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"I'm going to do everything possible to make sure that we are able to reach the target to get every single person vaccinated by the end of 2022," Shahid said on Tuesday evening.

Shahid pointed out that combating the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing the unequal access to vaccines worldwide would be top priorities during his tenure in office.

The UN general Assembly president said earlier that in early 2022 he will convene a high-level emergency debate on vaccine equity.