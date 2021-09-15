UrduPoint.com

UNGA President Aims To Make Vaccines Available To Everyone Across Globe By End Of 2022

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:50 AM

UNGA President Aims to Make Vaccines Available to Everyone Across Globe By End of 2022

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) New UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said he will do his very best during his time in office to achieve the goal of bringing COVID-19 vaccines to every individual in the world by the end of next year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shahid took an oath of office and became the new president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"I'm going to do everything possible to make sure that we are able to reach the target to get every single person vaccinated by the end of 2022," Shahid said on Tuesday evening.

Shahid pointed out that combating the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing the unequal access to vaccines worldwide would be top priorities during his tenure in office.

The UN general Assembly president said earlier that in early 2022 he will convene a high-level emergency debate on vaccine equity.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Best Top

Recent Stories

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-fina ..

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-final ticket against Sharjah

52 minutes ago
 Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 ..

Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 patients: SEHA

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

2 hours ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

4 hours ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

5 hours ago
 Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Ministe ..

Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.