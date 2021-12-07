UNHCR Chief Says Will Visit Iran to Address Issue of Afghan Refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Tuesday that he will travel to Iran in next several days to discuss with the country's leadership the situation concerning Afghan refugees.

"I am actually going to Iran myself in a few days, and then will have further discussions with Iranian leadership in this respect," Grandi said during a press briefing.

The high commissioner said he will raise the question of Tehran deporting Afghan migrants who illegally crossed into Iran.

Earlier on Tuesday, Grandi told the UN Security Council the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has already witnessed an uptick in the number of Afghans trying to flee their country into neighboring states. He warned that a much bigger outflow of refugees will likely follow a more widespread implosion of the country's economy.