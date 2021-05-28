Unidentified Attacker Stabbed Police Officer With Knife In France's West - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:30 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) An unknown person attacked a female police officer fight a knife in the French town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, located not far from Nantes, and then escaped, BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday.
The police officer sustained severe injuries. Gendarmerie continues searches for the attacker.