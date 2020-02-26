UrduPoint.com
UNSC Adopts UK Draft On Yemen Extending Sanctions Regime

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The UN Security Council agreed to adopt a compromise draft of a resolution extending the sanctions regime on Yemen, following the delay to act on the two dueling texts earlier on Tuesday.

The Security Council was unable to promptly proceed with the vote on two dueling resolutions, submitted by the United Kingdom and Russia, that would renew the sanctions regime on Yemen, due to a number of differences in the texts.

The resolution was supported by 13 Security Council members, while Russia and China abstained from voting. The new draft, seen by Sputnik, extends freeze of assets and travel ban sanctions until 26 February 2021, and the mandate of the Yemen Panel of Experts until 28 March 2021.

