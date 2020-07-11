UNSC Fails to Adopt Russian Draft on Border Aid in Syria Hours Before Deadline - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The UN Security Council was unable to adopt a resolution drafted by Russia that would have extended cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries into northwest Syria for a year from one checkpoint in Turkey, UN Security Council President Christoph Heusgen said.

The cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries mechanism comes to an end as the deadline to authorize it is set to expire Friday midnight.

"The result of the voting is as follows: four votes in favor, seven votes against, four abstentions. The draft resolution has not been adopted, having failed to obtain the required number of votes," Heusgen said.