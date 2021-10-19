UrduPoint.com

UNSC P5 Have No Right To Dictate To Other Countries, Not Doing That - Lavrov

UNSC P5 Have No Right to Dictate to Other Countries, Not Doing That - Lavrov

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Commenting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent statement about the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have no right to dictate to other countries and do not do that.

On Monday, Erdogan said that the fate of the world should not be decided by a "handful" of countries that won in the Second World War.

"President Erdogan is well known for his eloquence. He speaks freely on various topics. I agree with him that the five permanent members of the Security Council have no right to dictate the fate of the world. They do not have this right and do not claim this. The five permanent member states are claiming exactly those powers that are enshrined in the UN Charter," Lavrov told reporters.

