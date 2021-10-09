UrduPoint.com

UPDATE 2 - Death Toll From COVID-19 In Brazil Surpasses 600,000 People - Ministry Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Brazil, has surpassed 600,000, the national Ministry of Health said.

The death toll has risen by 615 to 600,425 within the past 24 hours.

The number of new cases has risen by 18,172 to 21,550,730 over the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 15,591 new coronavirus cases, with 451 fatalities.

Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on late Friday that the country was going to purchase 354 million doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 2022 inoculation campaign.

"In 2022, Brazil will have 354 million vaccine doses to continue the COVID-19 inoculation campaign," Queiroga told the G1 broadcaster.

The country plans to use 340 million doses next year.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 712,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 237.09 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.84 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

