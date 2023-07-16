Open Menu

UPDATE - Air Raid Sirens Sound In Parts Of Ukraine - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 04:00 AM

UPDATE - Air Raid Sirens Sound in Parts of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine on Saturday evening, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Odesa at around 18:51 GMT on Saturday, the ministry's online map showed.

Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported later on Saturday that explosions were heard in Sumy. Several blasts also occurred in Kharkiv, according to Ukrainian media reports.

At around midnight local time, air raid warnings were in effect in the regions of Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Kirovohrad Poltava Sumy Dnipropetrovsk Kharkiv February May October Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

5 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

5 hours ago
 s

S

5 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

5 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

5 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

5 hours ago
UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

5 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

5 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

5 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

5 hours ago
 Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sou ..

Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sound System Act

6 hours ago
 Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

6 hours ago

More Stories From World