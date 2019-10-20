UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Attack On Afghan Maidan Wardak Governor Kills 3 People, Injures 2 - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:50 PM

UPDATE - Attack on Afghan Maidan Wardak Governor Kills 3 People, Injures 2 - Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) A suicide attacker staged an explosion on Sunday in the Afghan city of Maidan Shahr, capital of the Maidan Wardak province, leaving three people killed and two guards injured, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the attack had targeted the provincial governor, who remained unharmed in the incident, but killed two people and injured three more.

According to the Interior Ministry, the attack occurred at about 3:00 p.m. (10:30 GMT) and all the killed people are civilians.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in the wake of the presidential election, which was held on September 28. The Taliban Islamist movement, which has been waging a war against the central government, vowed to disrupt the voting but, despite multiple attacks, failed to do so.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Interior Ministry Governor Suicide September Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

21 minutes ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

36 minutes ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

50 minutes ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

1 hour ago

Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Centre awarded CAP ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.