UPDATE - Attack on Afghan Maidan Wardak Governor Kills 3 People, Injures 2 - Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) A suicide attacker staged an explosion on Sunday in the Afghan city of Maidan Shahr, capital of the Maidan Wardak province, leaving three people killed and two guards injured, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the attack had targeted the provincial governor, who remained unharmed in the incident, but killed two people and injured three more.

According to the Interior Ministry, the attack occurred at about 3:00 p.m. (10:30 GMT) and all the killed people are civilians.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in the wake of the presidential election, which was held on September 28. The Taliban Islamist movement, which has been waging a war against the central government, vowed to disrupt the voting but, despite multiple attacks, failed to do so.