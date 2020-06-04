UPDATE - COVID-19 Global Case Tally Tops 6.2 Million, Death Toll Surpasses 379,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has gone up more than 93,000 over the past 24 hours to top 6.2 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily situation report.

The global case tally stands at 6,287,771, and the death toll totals 379,941 - a rise by 3,621 over the past day.

Most cases of infection are recorded in the Americas - 2,949,455, with 165,311 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.