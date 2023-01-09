UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Draft Law To Denounce Convention Criminalizing Corruption Submitted To Russian State Duma

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the lower house a draft law providing for the denunciation of the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption, according to the State Duma's electronic database on Monday.

"To denounce the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption, signed on behalf of the Russian Federation in the city of Strasbourg on January 27, 1999," the database read.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a resolution in late December, according to which the Cabinet of Ministers approves the proposal to denounce the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption and submit it to the Russian president.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the convention's denunciation would not undermine Russia's fight against corruption, including the mutual extradition of suspects and those accused of crimes related to it.

"There may be certain difficulties here, you know that this is due to a common line with the Council of Europe and so on.

This (denunciation of the convention) in no way undermines, let's say, our legislative potential, I mean the internal potential of the fight against corruption," Peskov told reporters.

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, within the framework of a resolution on legal and financial consequences of the cessation of Russia's membership in the Council of Europe, decided to terminate Russia's full membership in the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO), which, according to the convention, monitors its implementation by contracting parties, according to the explanatory note of the draft law.

The note also added that the proposal to denounce the convention was made due to the unacceptability of the aforementioned conditions for Russia, as well as to prevent discriminatory attitude toward Moscow in the GRECO evaluation mechanisms.

