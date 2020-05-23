UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Fully Recovered COVID-19 Patients Cannot Be Infected 2nd Time - Russian Gamaleya Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) A person who has fully recovered from the coronavirus cannot get infected with the virus for the second time, Director of Russia's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said on Saturday.

"A person fully recovered [from COVID-91] does not get sick again," Gintsburg said at a press conference hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The scientist added that repeated coronavirus infections were often mistakenly diagnosed in people who were found to be carriers of the virus after recovering or if the disease continued due to weakened immune response.

In addition, Gintsburg said that about 15-20 percent of Moscovites had already contracted the coronavirus, according to data provided by the head of the Moscow Heathcare Department, Alexey Khripun.

Earlier in the day, Khripun said that lgG antibodies were detected in 12 percent of over 50,000 Moscow residents, who were tested for coronavirus immunity over the past two weeks, which means that these people are forming or have already formed the immunity to the infection.

As of Saturday, Moscow has recorded 161,397 cases of the coronavirus with 3,190 of them being registered over the past 24 hours. The death toll in the capital has reached 1,934, while as many as 47,413 patients have recovered from the disease.

