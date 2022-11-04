UPDATE - Islamic Cleric Killed in Iran as Protests Continue - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) A high-ranking Islamic cleric was shot dead in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Thursday, Governor Ahmad Taheri said.

"An hour earlier, armed men shot dead Hujjat al-Islam Sajjad Shahraki in front of the mosque (in the city of) Zahedan," Taheri said, as quoted by Iranian news agency IRNA.

The authorities have already formed a special task force to search and detain the perpetrators , the governor said.

Zahedan is one of the cities affected by mass riots that started in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of supporting the violent protests, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.

Another cleric was attacked in the city of Karaj near Tehran. Protesters attacked him and set his clothes on fire, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing footage circulated on the internet by "anti-revolutionary sources."

The victim was taken to the hospital, the report read. The agency noted that there were over 20 short videos from Karaj clearly showing how numerous groups of protesters organize street wars, including arson of public property and attacks aimed at murder over Amini's death.