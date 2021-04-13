UPDATE - Medical Experts Confirm Daunte Wright Died of Gunshot Wound During Sunday Police Incident

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man who was shot and killed in a traffic stop incident involving Minnesota police, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the Hennepin Medical Examiner has confirmed.

"This individual died of a gunshot wound of the chest and manner of death is homicide. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is the investigating agency," the medical experts said in a Monday evening release.

According to the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington, at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Brooklyn Center officers initiated a traffic stop of Daunte Wright's car based on a license plate violation.

The fatal shooting of Wright during an attempt to restrain him sparked nightly clashes between hundreds of protesters and police officers, forcing the authorities to deploy National Guard units and impose a curfew in Brooklyn Center, a city adjacent to Minneapolis.

According to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, the officer who shot Wright accidentally fired her gun instead of a Taser on Sunday.

Speaking at a Monday press conference, where body-camera footage of the shooting was released, Gannon said that the "very senior officer" was unaware that she had pulled out her handgun during the arrest.

The police officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said on Twitter on Monday that he was dismissing the city manager.

"Effective immediately our city manager has been relieved of his duties, and the deputy city manager will be assuming his duties moving forward. I will continue to work my hardest to ensure good leadership at all levels of our city government," Elliott said.

The Daunte Wright shooting and the following unrest came amid the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin on charges of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

In a Monday address, US President Joe Biden condemned looting and violence following Daunte Wright's death.