UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Deaths In United States Surpasses 8,500- Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Deaths in United States Surpasses 8,500- Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen above 8,500, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University at 08:30 EST (13:30 GMT).

According to the university, which provides aggregate figures of the coronavirus disease outbreak across the globe, the total number of confirmed cases in the US since the start of the outbreak now stands at 312,249.

New York has been the most impacted state by COVID-19. On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the death toll in the state of New York had reached 3,565.

On Sunday, Cuomo announced that a further 594 people in the state of New York had passed away after contracting COVID-19, however, this figure was a drop compared to the 630 rise in the death toll on Saturday.

The governor suggested that the COVID-19 outbreak in the state could be starting to plateau.

"The apex could be a plateau and we could be on that plateau now," Cuomo said.

The total number of confirmed cases in New York state now stands at 122,031, according to the governor.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday evening announced that Washington was looking at the possibility of restricting domestic flights in order to slow the spread of the disease.

